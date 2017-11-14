Identity of man killed at Wadamalaw nightclub released

Related Coverage One person shot and killed at Charleston County nightclub

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man shot to death at a Wadmalaw nightclub Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus, Daunte Blake, 26, of Johns Island, died from a gunshot wound.

Authorities responded to Ardy’s Club on Wadmalaw Island on November 12 at around 4 a.m.11/12/17. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

The shooting was part of a fight at the club, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Major Eric Watson. Blake was driven to a nearby Circle K convenience store where he died.

Deputies have not said what led to the fight. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact your local police department.

