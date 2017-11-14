Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Announces New Disc Golf Course

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanks to a generous donation from three local residents. Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will soon be able to offer a second disc golf course for residents to enjoy. The first course is located in East bay Park in Georgetown, which has been open for several years.

This new course, located at Stables Park in the area between the Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center and the park’s field complex, was made possible. Thanks to the efforts of local residents Jonathan Poole, Tom Housner and Blaine Harvey.

Poole, who served as the course’s primary designer, said that Stables Park was an ideal spot to host a course he hopes newcomers, families, and seasoned disc golf veterans will enjoy.

“Disc golf is a great form of outdoor recreation that is also very affordable. Most people already own Frisbees they can use,” Poole said. “From a construction standpoint, it’s been pretty easy because the property is so open. We showcase the beautiful live oaks that are out there, and there are three ponds on the course, so there are a variety of different shots that bring the water into play. There’s a lot of people in this area who have never played disc golf, so the course needed to be accommodating for them as well as challenging for advanced players. That’s what we tried to create.”

Poole is a long-time veteran of the disc golf industry, he worked for Innova Champion Discs for 21 years. Housner helped Poole with the majority of the “heavy lifting” during construction, moving fallen branches and tree limbs while also assisting with pouring cement to help anchor the goals. Harvey has been mainly responsible for assisting with finding sponsorships to help with the costs involved with constructing the course. So far, Pawleys Island Lumber, Pawleys Island Pharmacy and New South Brewery have each made significant contributions.

Beth Goodale, Director of Georgetown County’s Parks and Recreation department, said she is very impressed with their work.

“We are so thankful to Tom, Jonathan and Blaine for not only donating the resources for this project, but also for so generously donating their time and effort in designing and constructing the course,” Goodale said. “The amount of hard work these gentlemen put into this project is evident from the moment you set foot out there, and I hope all of Georgetown County’s residents will come and take advantage of this addition.”

Information regarding a grand opening ceremony will be announced soon.