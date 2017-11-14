Fire destroys McClellanville home; one transported to hospital

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is recovering following a house fire in McClellanville, Monday evening.

Crews from the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responded to 735 Deas Hill Road just after 10 p.m. on November 13.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved home. “In spite of the efforts of our Firefighters, the home is a total loss,” officials said.

We’re told four people were living in the home at the time of the fire and were able to get to safety.

Medics transported one person to a local hospital as a safety precaution, but no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.