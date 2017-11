CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Come out and join the local authorities for a great cause! The Lowcountry Law Enforcement will raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics South Carolina.

On November 17th from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at these locations:

Goose Creek- 516 St. James Avenue

Summerville- 1312 N Maint Street

Mount Pleasant- 3102 Ironclad Alley

All donations benefit over 25,000 Special Olympic athletes in our state.