Coast Guard rescues 82-year-old man stuck in mud near Oyster Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Coast Guard rescued an 82-year-old man Tuesday who became stuck in mud after separating from his vessel near Oyster Bay.

The Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a report at 1:09 p.m. from Charleston County 911 Dispatch.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was diverted to assist at 1:19 p.m. The Dolphin crew arrived on scene at 1:52 p.m., hoisted the man and transported him to Mount Pleasant Regional Airport where EMS were waiting.

The man was reported to be in good condition. The vessel was recovered by the man’s family.