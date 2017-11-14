Boil water advisory in St. George

ST.GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to a break in the water system, boil water advisory has been issued by the St. George Water Department.

For residents living in the block of Hwy 78 from Metts to Bryant, Bryant to Raysor, Raysor to North Metts Street and Metts back to Hwy 78. Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

The system is being flushed and tested. When results of theses test are known a repeal of this notice will be issued.

SC DHEC office has been notified, if you have any questions about this advisory; please call the Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972