Boeing employees teach Georgetown County students basics of STEM career

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC — Boeing South Carolina continues its outreach across the state by visiting all 46 counties. The company began its second tour of Boeing Days in Georgetown County Tuesday.

“The outreach raises awareness in local communities about the aerospace presence in the state and promotes future workforce readiness across industries,” said a Boeing press release.

Representatives with the company visit areas that have an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathmatics (STEM), which is what makes Georgetown County a strong place to start.

“With the help of companies like Boeing, South Carolina has emerged as a global leader in the advanced manufacturing industry. In fact, since 2011, we’ve experienced manufacturing employment growth of more than 17 percent within our borders,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt in a press release. “To ensure continued economic success, it’s critical that we introduce and prepare our future workforce for the career opportunities available to them.”

Boeing works with many South Carolina works with many non-profits, including Project Lead the Way, South Carolina State Museum, and STEM Premier, to bring STEM curriculum to school districts.

“We’d like for people to understand the importance of STEM and career education, so these kids can figure out what they might like to do later on and have actual hands on experience,” said Georgetown County Superintendent Dr. Randall Dozier.

According to the Department of Commerce, Boeing representatives visited nearly 21,000 students and engaged with more than 3,600 community members during its first tour.

The next event for Boeing Days will be in Horry County on Wednesday.