Suspects arrested in Cherokee County

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 10th, 2017 at 10:38 p.m. officer on duty got dispatched to the area of 3754 Copahee Sound Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival the officer observed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road. The officer approached the passenger side and it appeared the subjects were nervous and had a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Phillip Sprouse and the passenger was identified as Noland Clark.

The officer detained both suspects and was informed that there was a gun in the vehicle. The firearm was located, a 22 caliber revolver, on the floorboard of the driver area.

Following observation of the vehicle there was a paper on the passenger seat which had the address 724 York Street on it.

The address was from an ongoing burglary investigation.

Clark began to complain of medical issues and requested medical attention. EMS was then called to the scene. Clark would be transported to Roper North Mount Pleasant.

Authorities located a plastic baggie with three white pills on the floor board where Sprouse was seated.

The authorities placed Sprouse into rear of the vehicle where he was secured. When the officer went back to process the vehicle, the suspect jumped into the front seat and started up the car.

The vehicle drove recklessly down the sidewalk to the end of the street through a wooden and stopped into the trees. Officers cleared the vehicle which was empty.

Noland Clark was cleared at the hospital and transported to Charleston Detention Center.

The suspect who fled the scene was arrested in Cherokee County at approximately 1:30pm on November 12th. The suspect has warrants for Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools, Escape, and Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.

He is currently still in Cherokee County awaiting transfer to Charleston County.”