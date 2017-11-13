Suspect Arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –  Officers were responding to a call for service on Grimke Street when they observed a male subject sitting in a car in the parking lot. When officers approached the subject, he fled and attempted to hide behind a trailer.

Officers could see an extended magazine protruding from under the suspects shirt. Further investigation revealed the suspect had been carrying the firearm which had been reported stolen. An SKS style rifle, no associated with the subject, was also recovered from the trailer.

All parties on scene denied any knowledge and wanted it removed.

Robert T. Green, of Barnwell Ave, was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of Cocaine Base.

 

