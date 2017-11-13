Substitute teacher pay increase considered

The Charleston County School Board is discussing an increase in pay for substitute teachers.

For a certified substitute teacher the proposed changed would be from $80 daily to $112 daily.

The proposed change would make working in CCSD more attractive. Certified substitute teachers in Berkeley County also currently earn $80 per day. In Dorchester School District 2, they earn $100 per day.

The CCSD Audit & Finance Committee met on November 7 to discuss the increase. Monday the full School Board will hear the plan, but they won’t officially vote on any proposed change until November 27.