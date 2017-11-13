SCDMV releases REAL ID images

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) — We now have a better look at what the new South Carolina REAL ID and non-complaint cards will look like in the first quarter of 2018.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles recently released the images.

The state’s new REAL ID may be used as identification to pass security at airports nationwide, enter secure federal buildings, and visit military installations. Instead of a REAL ID license or ID, you may use a valid US Passport or other federally accepted identification for the above activities in the future. A valid US Passport is still required for international travel.

The state’s new non-compliant licenses and IDs will say “Not for Federal Identification” across the top. Beginning October 1, 2020, these cards and current SC licenses and IDs, may not be used as identification to pass security at airports nationwide, enter secure federal buildings, and visit military installations. Individuals with this card or the state’s current card must present a different form of federally accepted identification, such as a valid US Passport or military ID, for the above activities in the future.

Changing your current card and purchasing a REAL ID is voluntary, but you must have a REAL ID or other federally approved identification in the future for the federal activities.

People who will not be passing airport security or visiting federal facilities do not need to take any action besides renewing their current card as normal when it expires. Cards that are non-compliant still allow you to

Drive,

Vote,

Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.),

Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e. a post office),

Access a hospital or receive life-saving services, and

Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations.

There has been no change in the price of any cards the SCDMV issues. Whether you choose to purchase a REAL ID or a non-compliant card, the cost is the same.

For those interested in getting a REAL ID, you can begin the process now of changing your current driver’s license. To change your card to a REAL ID, the SCDMV must have all of the following documents on file:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes

You may bring these documents to the SCDMV now. If you have a Class D, E, F, G, M, or any combination of those licenses (not a commercial driver’s license, identification card, or are an international customer) and are a US Citizen, you may be able to buy your new REAL ID license online in 2018 with a valid credit card. Your driving privileges must be in good standing for you to be eligible for online ordering and your last renewal cannot have been by mail.

If you have a commercial driver’s license, identification card, or are an international customer, you should gather the documents above and keep them in a secure location until the REAL ID is available for purchase in 2018. You must visit an SCDMV branch to buy your REAL ID.

The SCDMV must print the cards in order to submit its certification for full compliance with the US Department of Homeland Security. Once that certification occurs, all unexpired SC driver’s licenses and identification cards will be valid to pass airport security, enter secure federal facilities, and visit military installations until October 1, 2020. While you have until 2020 to change your card, you’re encouraged to visit the SCDMV sooner to avoid anticipated long lines closer to 2020.

Once the state is printing the new cards, there will be four styles of valid licenses in the state: REAL IDs, non-compliant cards, current cards, and cards with the red stripe across the top.