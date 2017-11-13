Reward now $25K after bulldozer on tracks causes derailment

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have increased their reward to $25,000 to find the person who intentionally left a bulldozer on train tracks in South Carolina and caused a train to derail.

Kershaw County deputies have said 12 of the 16 cars on the CSX freight train went off the tracks after the engine struck the construction equipment on Aug. 5 near Lugoff.

Deputies say there were no serious injuries.

CSX announced raising the reward from $5,000 to $25,000 on Monday through Crimestoppers.

Authorities said at the time of the wreck that the bucket of the bulldozer was left hanging over the train tracks.