Minor explosion at Mount Pleasant business

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – There was a minor explosion at a business on 449 Long Point Road the morning of November 13th, 2017. The incident had occurred approximately at 11 a.m.

There was a mechanic in the warehouse doing work while the explosion occurred. The mechanic was transported to MUSC, while his condition is still unknown. After the explosion there was a small fire.

The fire was extinguished by other workers at the location.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department and City of Charleston Fire Department responded to the incident. The firefighters searched and ventilated the building since the fire was already out when they arrived, stated from Battalion Chief Jacumin.

Road closed down because fire hydrant was across the street.

