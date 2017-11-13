JB Charleston security forces to conduct routine live fire exercises

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol and Nuclear Power Training Unit security personnel will be conducting routine anti-terrorism and force protection force-on-force exercises.

The exercises will take place on November 14th-19th on the Naval Weapons Station.

The live-fire training will include the use of the blank ammunition between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Each day on the Cooper River in the vicinity of the Naval Weapons Station Wharf Alpha and CRS-10 Compound.

No live weapons will be authorized south of Green Buoy 75 or north of Pier Bravo.

Area residents may see flares, hear loud noises, sirens and live fire during the exercises.

