Infrastructure grants to help S.C. communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved grant assistance for 28 communities totaling more than $12 million to ensure safe drinking water for residents and provide infrastructure reliability for area businesses. Funds will be used for construction of pump stations, elevated water storage tanks, line extensions as well as upgrades to treatment plants. Recipients share in the cost of projects by paying for non-construction activities and, often times, providing additional funds for construction.

With nearly two-thirds of projects in more rural and less developed counties, the RIA grant program provides an opportunity for applicants to address their most pressing infrastructure needs.

“These funds are vital to help communities make the necessary investments to modernize and improve their water and sewer infrastructure,” said executive director Bonnie Ammons.

Whether it’s constructing a new well to meet the daily demand for water in a community, upgrading outdated sewer lines or mitigating the health and safety risks of flooding by improving a neighborhood’s drainage infrastructure, these grant awards will have a significant impact on the residents and businesses that they serve.

RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that considers the need for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability and economic development. Applications are selected by the RIA board based on criteria, including: severity of the problem, expected impact and project feasibility.

A list of grant recipients to date in fiscal year 2018 is below. To learn more about RIA or how to apply for grant assistance, visit www.ria.sc.gov.

Aiken County – Breezy Hill Water and Sewer Co. Water and Sewer Improvements $500,000 Barnwell, City of Sewer System Improvements $500,000 Batesburg-Leesville, Town of Water Tank Improvements $130,515 Beaufort-Jasper County Water & Sewer Authority Sewer Line Extension $500,000 Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Pump Station Upgrade $500,000 Blacksburg, Town of Economic Sewer Improvements $480,500 Clarendon County Water System Improvements $486,080 Dalzell Rural Water District Water System Improvements $190,781 Denmark, City of Economic Water and Sewer Infrastructure $500,000 Dillon County Economic Water and Sewer Infrastructure $500,000 Easley Combined Utilities Sewer System Improvements $500,000 Fort Mill, Town of Economic Water Improvements $500,000 Gaffney Board of Public Works Sewer System Improvements $473,000 Georgetown County Water and Sewer District Sewer System Improvements $500,000 Great Falls, Town of Pump Station Upgrade $290,000 Greenville Water Economic Water Improvements $500,000 Horry County Drainage System Upgrade $336,226 Lake City, City of Water Tank Improvements $251,250 Lancaster County Water and Sewer District Water Line Improvements $500,000 Lockhart, Town of Sewer System Improvements $365,000 Manning, City of Sewer System Improvements $496,800 McColl, Town of Water System Improvements $500,000 Newberry County Water & Sewer Authority Water Tank Improvements $404,000 Pageland, Town of Sewer System Improvements $500,000 Saluda County Economic Water Infrastructure $338,663 Union, City of Economic Sewer Improvements $1,000,000 Whitmire, Town of Water Tank Improvements $164,897 Winnsboro, Town of Sewer System Improvements $424,600 TOTAL 28 projects $12,332,312