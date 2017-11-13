Infrastructure grants to help S.C. communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved grant assistance for 28 communities totaling more than $12 million to ensure safe drinking water for residents and provide infrastructure reliability for area businesses. Funds will be used for construction of pump stations, elevated water storage tanks, line extensions as well as upgrades to treatment plants. Recipients share in the cost of projects by paying for non-construction activities and, often times, providing additional funds for construction.

With nearly two-thirds of projects in more rural and less developed counties, the RIA grant program provides an opportunity for applicants to address their most pressing infrastructure needs.

“These funds are vital to help communities make the necessary investments to modernize and improve their water and sewer infrastructure,” said executive director Bonnie Ammons.

Whether it’s constructing a new well to meet the daily demand for water in a community, upgrading outdated sewer lines or mitigating the health and safety risks of flooding by improving a neighborhood’s drainage infrastructure, these grant awards will have a significant impact on the residents and businesses that they serve.

RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that considers the need for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability and economic development. Applications are selected by the RIA board based on criteria, including: severity of the problem, expected impact and project feasibility.

A list of grant recipients to date in fiscal year 2018 is below. To learn more about RIA or how to apply for grant assistance, visit www.ria.sc.gov.

 

Aiken County – Breezy Hill Water and Sewer Co. Water and Sewer Improvements $500,000
Barnwell, City of Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Batesburg-Leesville, Town of Water Tank Improvements $130,515
Beaufort-Jasper County Water & Sewer Authority Sewer Line Extension $500,000
Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Pump Station Upgrade $500,000
Blacksburg, Town of Economic Sewer Improvements $480,500
Clarendon County Water System Improvements $486,080
Dalzell Rural Water District Water System Improvements $190,781
Denmark, City of Economic Water and Sewer Infrastructure $500,000
Dillon County Economic Water and Sewer Infrastructure $500,000
Easley Combined Utilities Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Fort Mill, Town of Economic Water Improvements $500,000
Gaffney Board of Public Works Sewer System Improvements $473,000
Georgetown County Water and Sewer District Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Great Falls, Town of Pump Station Upgrade $290,000
Greenville Water Economic Water Improvements $500,000
Horry County Drainage System Upgrade $336,226
Lake City, City of Water Tank Improvements $251,250
Lancaster County Water and Sewer District Water Line Improvements $500,000
Lockhart, Town of Sewer System Improvements $365,000
Manning, City of Sewer System Improvements $496,800
McColl, Town of Water System Improvements $500,000
Newberry County Water & Sewer Authority Water Tank Improvements $404,000
Pageland, Town of Sewer System Improvements $500,000
Saluda County Economic Water Infrastructure $338,663
Union, City of Economic Sewer Improvements $1,000,000
Whitmire, Town of Water Tank Improvements $164,897
Winnsboro, Town of Sewer System Improvements $424,600
TOTAL 28 projects $12,332,312

