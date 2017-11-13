Homeowners worried about accidents at Highway 78 intersection in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents that live in one Dorchester County neighborhood near Highway 78 and Orangeburg Road say it is a dangerous intersection.

Some homeowners in the Drakesborough subdivision told News 2 they have witnessed or heard several accidents there.

“Just in the last couple months since I’ve been living here [there have been] four, five, six accidents,” said resident Travis Chadunderwood.

Chairman of Dorchester County Council Jay Byars said that there was an agreement with Beazer Homes, the builder of Drakesborough, to pay for a traffic light after the county spent about $1 million dollars to realign the road that goes by the neighborhood. But Beazer Homes has not paid for the light. County council discussed the matter at their most recent meeting.

“At the meeting Monday night we voted as council that if we did not see any movement on this that we were going to withhold certificates of occupancy as well as any additional building permits and I believe that that helped,” said Byars.

Byars said he expects an agreement on the traffic light to come soon.

News 2 reached out to Beazer Homes but they were unavailable for comment.