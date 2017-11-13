Gun accidentally discharges at Five Loaves Cafe in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.(WCBD) – On Sunday afternoon a firearm accidentally discharged at Five Loaves Cafe in Summerville on North Cedar Street.

According to a report from the Summerville Police Department a handgun inside of a restaurant customer’s purse fired a bullet when she moved the purse. The gun was not secured in a holster. The customer was found laying on bench seat in the restaurant when police arrived. She told the officer that her gun struck her in the buttocks. Another another woman was also struck in the leg.

The woman was legally carrying the gun and told police she had retired from law enforcement and worked with South Carolina Probation and Parole.

“I find it unfortunate that somebody that is a legal gun carrier would be so irresponsible to leave it in a vulnerable position where it could have or did go off and we’re just very fortunate that nobody else got hurt,” said Casey Glowacki, owner of Five Loaves Cafe. “It’s business as usual at Five Loaves now.”

Dorchester County EMS responded to the incident, treated the women and transported them to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known.

No charges will be filed.