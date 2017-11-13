From rail to sea: exporting South Carolina manufacturing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)– Across the nation, thousands of jobs are available that don’t require a traditional 4 year degree. They’re commonly referred to a “blue-collar,” and in the lowcountry the need to fill these jobs is growing.

More South Carolina manufacturers, means more products to export.

In 2016 the South Carolina Ports Authority passed a major milestone when the 2 millionth BMW was loaded onto a carrier. Getting the vehicles from the BMW plant in Greer to the open water takes teams of people.

Nearly 3 times a week massive vessels are docked at the Columbus Street Terminal. Each one leaves with more than 3000 brand new BMW X5s. Most of them bound for Europe and Asia.

“It’s one of the most consistent commodities that we have enjoyed,” says the James Pinckney the vice president of the local 1422 chapter of the International Longshoremen’s Association.

Pinckney is a third generation longshoremen, who says he’s seen the ebbs and flows of the industry since 1984. He says right now the business is good and the demand is high.

“that [demand] is pretty much dictated by the volume and right now we have a volume that is increasing.”

Hundreds of BMW’s are loaded everyday, and the port is preparing to start exporting Volvo in 2019. The vehicles are loaded onto the container ships by the I.L.A.’s roll on roll off division, otherwise known as “roro’s.”

You don’t need a college degree to become a roro. You only have to pass a background check, a physical, and undergo the special training. Pinckney says drivers begin with wages around 20 dollars an hour, but he says those who want to achieve more often do.

“If you have a mind to work, I’ll just put it this way without giving numbers, you can do quite well,” says Pinckney who added that benefits and opportunity make driving a great job.

While many of the drivers are part of the local 1422, it’s not a requirement in South Carolina.

Pinckney says during a hiring period last month, they received over 2000 applications. 1500 new workers met the criteria and were hired. He says with new manufacturing on the horizon, the time to get involved is now.

“It’s a great time to be a South Carolinian, a Charlestonian and in anyway involved in the maritime industry.”

For more information about applying head to:

http://www.scspa.com/resources/careers/