Fixes on the way for Highway 41 traffic issues

Some fixes are now on the way for traffic issues on Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

Monday night, Charleston County officials held an open house at Park West gymnasium. Several displays showed how the County plans to improve the road.

The goal is to widen the road while improving the Highway 41 and 17 intersection. While construction is not slated until 2022, people living in the area say they are glad something is being done.

Monday also marks the first day of a 30 day public comment period for the project. You can find out more about the plans here.