Domestic situation on IOP ends peacefully

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A domestic situation on the Isle of Palms Monday morning ended peacefully, according to officials.

The incident was in the 200 block of Carolina, according to the Isle of Palms Police Department.

We’re told neighbors called in the quarrel in progress at about 1:16 this a.m. November 13.

When Isle of Palms Police IOP PD arrived, the occupants became unresponsive. Authorities demanded that they come to the door but there was no response, authorities added.

The Charleston County SWAT came on the scene to assist.

No evacuations of the neighborhood were ordered.

The incident ended at approximately 7:15 a.m. with peaceful surrender of both parties.

We are working to learn whether any charges will be filed.

