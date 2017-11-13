Data hard to find if judges ban guns for domestic violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Few court systems in South Carolina are keeping track on how many judges choose to impose a gun ban on people convicted of South Carolina’s least serious domestic violence charge.

Lawmakers passed a law in 2015 that included automatic gun bans for felony domestic violence cases and allowed judges to decide if a criminal could keep guns in misdemeanor domestic violence cases.

The Post and Courier of Charleston called several courts across the state and only one – the city of Charleston – could readily say how many times judges have imposed a gun ban for misdemeanors. Records show weapons banned in 34 of 46 convictions.

Statewide court administrators told the newspaper they couldn’t release any information without a formal order from the South Carolina Supreme Court.