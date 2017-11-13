Body found in Goose Creek lake identified as 38-year-old

Related Coverage Body found in Goose Creek lake

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police has released the identity of the person whose body was found, Saturday afternoon.

“The victim was positively identified as Tanya Vaughan-Youmans, according to officials. An autopsy was performed on the 38-year-old Sunday.

On November 11, at 12:49 p.m., GCPD officers responded to Crowfield Lake adjacent to Crowfield Blvd. after a body was found in the lake by two fishermen. The body had been pulled ashore by one of the fishermen while the other contacted police.

“At this time, there is no foul play suspected,” police added.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.