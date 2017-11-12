One person shot and killed at Charleston County nightclub

By Published: Updated:

 

WADMALAW, SC (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Wadmalaw Island early Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies were called to Ardy’s Social Club on Margaret Grey Road shortly before 4 AM in response to a shooting. Deputies were told the shooting happened during an altercation in the club. The victim was driven to a nearby Circle K where he died from his injuries. Deputies say the suspect(s) left the scene before deputies arrived. They do not have anyone in custody, or suspect descriptions at this time. A motive for the shooting is unknown. The Charleston County Coroner will identify the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.

 

