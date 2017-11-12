One person killed in Georgetown County crash

By Published:

 

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person was killed in a crash in Georgetown County early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2004 two-door vehicle was traveling North on US 17A at 12:45 AM when they ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.  The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. SCHP says the crash is still under investigation and the identity of the driver will be released by the Georgetown County Coroner at a later time.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s