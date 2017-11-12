Man caught stealing cases of beer from Walmart

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man was caught by deputies after stealing four cases of beer from Walmart and returning for more.

The Island Packet reports the suspect changed shirts after the theft and came back to the Bluffton store.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stated in a report that he grabbed more beer on the second trip but left it in a shopping cart. Deputies approached the man on his way out of the store Thursday.

The report says that deputies located the man’s car and found the stolen beer and several items that had been stolen from a grocery store nearby.

The man’s name and charges weren’t immediately available.