Man caught stealing cases of beer from Walmart

By and Published:

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man was caught by deputies after stealing four cases of beer from Walmart and returning for more.

The Island Packet reports the suspect changed shirts after the theft and came back to the Bluffton store.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stated in a report that he grabbed more beer on the second trip but left it in a shopping cart. Deputies approached the man on his way out of the store Thursday.

The report says that deputies located the man’s car and found the stolen beer and several items that had been stolen from a grocery store nearby.

The man’s name and charges weren’t immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s