Local high school hosts charity BBQ competition

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fort Dorchester High School Beta Club is hosting a BBQ competition sanctioned by the SC BBQ Association. This is the fourth year they will put on the event and some of the best BBQ masters in the state will be in attendance battling for the title. All money raised will be donated to Camp Happy Days. Camp Happy Days helps children across the state of South Carolina who have been diagnosed with cancer by hosting events where kids can have fun and forget about their diagnosis.

The Butts and Wings BBQ Competition will start on Friday, November 17th at 8 PM with the wing competition. The event continues on Saturday, November 18th from 10-2 PM with the smoked pork competition. Tickets to the wing competition only are $8, the smoked pork competition only are $10, and tickets to both events are $15. Tickets are available at the gate, or here.