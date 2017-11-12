Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating armed robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public. An individual is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery that took place November 11, 2017.

The location was at a Dollar General near the intersection of Choppee Road.

Officers are seeking information about Brent Ladain Shannon, 37. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Never attempt to apprehend a suspect yourself!

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or your local law enforcement agency.