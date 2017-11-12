Fatal vehicle accident on Maybank Highway

WADMALAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a single vehicle accident that occured on Maybank Highway near Bugboy Plantation Road on Wadmalaw Island.

According to reports, the driver of a black Ford Expedition was traveling on Maybank Highway heading towards Bears Bluff when it ran off the roadway for unknown reasons.

The vehicle collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred just before 4:00 p.m.

The scene is still being worked by the Sheriff’s Office. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving in this area.

