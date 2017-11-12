Christmas tree arrives in Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK (WFLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.

The giant Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in the city on Saturday.

The tree is a 75-foot Norway Spruce that weighs about 22,000 pounds. It was cut down in State College, Pennsylvania and is the 85th tree to be displayed at the Rockefeller Plaza during the holiday season.

A large spike was driven through the trunk of the tree before a crane was used to hoist it into place.

It will soon be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The official tree lighting ceremony is set to take place on November 29. The tree will remain in place until January 7, 2018.

After it’s taken down, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. It will then be turned into lumber that will be used to build homes.