Wine, Women & Shoes fundraises for programs for teen mothers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In South Carolina, 29 teens become pregnant every day. Florence Crittenton is a local nonprofit serving at-risk pregnant women. National statistics show the most teen moms drop out of school, their children will be the victims of child abuse, their daughters will also become teen moms and their sons will end up in jail. Florence Crittenton aims to break the cycle by providing a home, counseling, and access to health care for these young mothers.

You can help support Florence Crittenton during their annual Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser on Sunday, November 12th at the Daniel Island Club from 1-5 PM. The event will feature wine tasting, shopping and a fashion show. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.