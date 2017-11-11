Veterinarians consider medical marijuana for pets

WFLA Published:
A sample of cannabis is shown in a sniffer at Shango Premium Cannabis, in Portland , Ore., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. Oregon marijuana stores have begun sales to recreational users, marking a big day for the budding pot industry in the state. Some of the more than 250 dispensaries in Oregon that already offer medical marijuana opened their doors early Thursday to begin selling the drug just moments after it became legal to do so. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (FOX16) — Now there is a new way to treat your ailing pets that’s creating some controversy.

With more people using marijuana for medicinal purposes, now vets and pet owners are doing the same thing.

New edibles and oils contain canna-binol or CBD. Some veterinarians say it doesn’t get pets high, but has healing properties without the potential harm of traditional pharmaceuticals.

“They can cause stomach upset, kidney damage, or liver damage,” Veterinarian Tim Shu said. “A lot of pets are unable to handle the harsher side effects of some of those medications.”

Cannabis pet products are not yet regulated and the California Veterinary Medical Association says vets are legally barred from prescribing or recommending them.

Marijuana is legal in 29 states, plus the District of Columbia and illegal under federal law. Some vets say there isn’t enough data to show that it’s safe for all.

