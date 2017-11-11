Prosecutor offers legal help for S. Carolina military and vets

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina veterans and military members are getting some new assistance on legal issues, thanks to the state’s top prosecutor.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday a new program called V.A.L.O.R.

Which stands for Veterans, Active/Reserve Legal Outreach.

Wilson states the program will help veterans, active duty military and members of the Reserves get free legal assistance. That will start in January with free legal clinics around the state for handling simple legal issues, like writing wills.

There will also be a referral line to help connect veterans and military members with lawyers who can give free or heavily discounted assistance for more complicated topics.

The top prosecutor is also a colonel in the South Carolina National Guard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s