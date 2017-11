CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An event on Sunday, November 12th is raising money for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. It’s a night of live music, drinks, and a silent auction. Check it out from 4-7 PM at Bowens Island Restaurant (1870 Bowens Island Rd.). Tickets are $25 in advance for adults, $30 at the door. Tickets are $15 for ages 4-12, children 3 and under are free. The ticket includes all you can eat oysters, other food, and non-alcoholic beverages.

