Ex-Army Ranger jumps into S. Carolina politics

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A former U.S. Army Ranger is jumping, literally, into South Carolina politics.

Bobby Cox announced his candidacy on Friday as a candidate for a state House seat in the state’s conservative Upstate. Before taking the podium to discuss his candidacy during an event in Greenville, the Republican hopeful jumped out of a plane with the U.S. Army Special Forces Association Parachute Team.

Cox is mounting a Republican primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Phyllis Henderson, who was first elected in 2010. He says it’s time for new leadership.

The graduate of The Citadel served four combat tours in Iraq and is currently a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army reserves. He is director of government strategy for gun manufacturer Sig Sauer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s