Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after park visitors sickened with disease

KRON Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resprt in Anaheim, Calif. Visiting Mickey and Minnie just got more expensive. The Walt Disney Co. says it has raised ticket prices to attend Disneyland, Walt Disney World and the rest of its U.S. theme parks, effective Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. A one-day ticket for either Disneyland or California Adventure in Anaheim is now $99 for anyone 10 or older. That's up from $96. Other U.S. Disney theme parks have posted similar increases. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM (KRON) — Disneyland was forced to shut down two of their cooling towers after multiple cases of Legionnaires’ disease was found in park visitors.

After the Orange County Health Care Agency reported an increase of Legionnaires’ cases in Anaheim, the park investigated and found two towers had “had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria.”

Orange County health officials say they have been notified of eight cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the month of September. It is not confirmed that all eight cases came from the Disneyland park.

Two are Anaheim residents, five were visitors who stayed in Anaheim between 9/12 and 9/27, and one is employed in Anaheim but lives in another county.

The towers are shut down as they are treated with chemicals that kill this type of bacteria.

Disneyland says they have shared this information with OCHCA.

“There is no longer any known risk associated with our facilities,” officials said.

Here is official information on Legionnaires’ disease.

