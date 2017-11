BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department and Berkeley County Coroner are investigating a death.

The body was found approximately at 1 p.m. in the Crowfield Plantation lake.

Authorities say the body was found by a fisherman at the time.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.