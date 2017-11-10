West Ashley flooding study complete

The findings from the study of the Church Creek Drainage Basin will be presented by Weston & Sampson Engineering to Charleston City Council at their meeting on

November 13, 2017 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers (80 Broad Street).

A public presentation of these findings will take place at West Ashley High School on Thursday, November 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., where residents will have an opportunity to speak with the consultants to ask questions and offer feedback on the results of the study.

The homeowners we spoke with say they’re disappointed the city hasn’t fixed the problems since they first experience major flooding in 2015. Many blamed development for the flooding

“We are just fed up,” Randy Haley said. “Looking and talking doesn’t help us one bit. We need someone to get out here and do something.”

The study, which was completed over a roughly five-month period, included a review of previous studies, as well as the development of suggested standards, policies, and physical infrastructure improvements that could reduce the risk of future flooding and property damage due to flooding in the Church Creek basin.

City of Charleston Director of Public Service Laura Cabiness said, “The city of Charleston is committed to determining the best possible solution for those experiencing repeated flooding in the Church Creek drainage basin. We look forward to Weston & Sampson’s presentation of their findings and suggestions for a potential path forward to alleviate the impact of flooding in the area.”

The Church Creek Basin has dealt with severe flooding three times in past few years. First, it was the thousand year flood, then Hurricane Matthew, and most recently Tropical Storm Irma.