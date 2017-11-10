Suspects rob doughnut shop, hand out pastries to victims

By Published:

HOUSTON (KPRC/KXAN) — Robbery suspects did more than just hold up a doughnut shop in Houston — police say they also handed out doughnuts to customers in the store.

Houston police released surveillance video inside a Shipley Do-Nuts on Oct. 16. In it, three people can be seen entering the store, with one of them holding a
gun.

One jumped the counter and demanded cash out of the register, while police say another took customers’ cell phones and then handed them doughnuts from behind the counter before they all left the store.

Police are still searching for the men, who were all wearing hoodies and bandanas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s