Suspect arrested after man’s body found under downtown Charleston overpass

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, November 1 and early on the morning of Thursday, November 2 underneath the Huger Street overpass.

Quinton Lee Capers, 25, of downtown Charleston, is charged with murder. Capers is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A passerby found the body of a man about 9 a.m. underneath the overpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.