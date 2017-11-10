Steve Bannon meeting with black S. Carolina biz leaders

By Published:
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, speaks at the Macomb County Republican Party dinner in Warren, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. The event takes place on the anniversary of the election that put Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Some of South Carolina’s business leaders are hosting a discussion with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and a top primary challenger to Gov. Henry McMaster.

The South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce tells The Associated Press Catherine Templeton and Bannon are participating in a round-table event in Charleston Friday with several dozen black business leaders from across the state.

The event is closed to media. It’s happening ahead of a dinner honoring Bannon hosted by The Citadel Republican Society.

Chamber Chairman Stephen Gilchrist says his group hopes to host similar events in the future with other candidates in next year’s governor’s race.

Templeton is introducing Bannon at the later event. Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant have both confirmed they will be in attendance.

