SCANA launches battle against rate relief

The SCANA Corporation, parent company of SCE&G, has launched an effort to protect rate increases tied to an abandoned nuclear project.

On Halloween, the company sent several documents to Jocelyn Boyd, the Chief Clerk and Administrator of the Public Service Commission. Among the documents, was a brief from SCE&G highlighting the legal arguments of its effort to have the PSC dismiss a state agency’s request for rate relief.

In September, the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff urged the Public Service Commission to lower SCE&G’s electric rates. The ORS argued that SCE&G’s customers were still paying $37 million per month for a nuclear project that was abandoned in July. The filing also referred to an opinion from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who said portions of the Base Load Review Act, a law that helped support the project, were constitutionally suspect.

In its response, SCE&G argues that the relief proposed by ORS is illegal, unconstitutional, and outside the statutory powers of the Public Service Commission. The company also says the rate relief would hurt it financially, and damage its ability to provide service to customers.

The filing from SCE&G argues that the Base Load Review Act is constitutional because no court has said otherwise, and it has not been repealed by the General Assembly. By approving the BLRA, SCE&G says lawmakers guaranteed its investors would be repaid if they invested billions of dollars to finance nuclear plants for the benefit of the people.

In an affidavit, Byron Hinson, the Director of Rates and Regulatory Affairs at SCE&G, states that without the rate increases tied to the BLRA the utility would no longer be profitable.

Oral arguments on SCE&G’s motion to dismiss the rate relief request are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 12.