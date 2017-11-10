SC Secessionist Party to hold news conference, flagging event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A news conference and flagging event will take place in Columbia on Saturday, November 11.

According to the South Carolina Secessionist Party, the event will take place at 12 p.m. outside the South Carolina State Museum.

Arlene Barnum is scheduled to speak. From Oklahoma, Barnum will to address “the failure of the State Legislature and Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum to properly display the Confederate Battle Flag removed from State House Grounds in 2015 as well as to bring awareness to the fact that the service and contributions of Black South Carolinians during the War of Northern Aggression is not being accurately or fairly portrayed in South Carolina’s museums,” a news release said.

We’re told the South Carolina Secessionist Party is supporting Barnum in her efforts.

