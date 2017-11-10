Road closures announced in Downtown Charleston ahead of Steve Bannon visit

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – In preparation for Friday night’s event at the Citadel’s Holliday Alumni Center which will feature former White House Strategist Steve Bannon, there will be several road closures in place.

According to The Citadel, no one will be able to park on Hagood Avenue between Fishburne Avenue and Congress Street after 2:00 p.m. Any cars that remain in this area after that time will be towed at the owner’s expense. This same area will be shutdown to traffic starting at 3:00 p.m. and will not open until 11:30 p.m.

The Hagood Avenue and Summerall gates to The Citadel campus will be closed during those hours as well.

According to the Charleston Police Department; Hagood Avenue from Fishburne Street to Huger Street will remain closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 3:30 p.m. Until 10:00 p.m.

In addition to traffic changes, Charleston Police say residents who live in this area will see increased police presence.