ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University Police is investigating following a shooting on campus.

Authorities say the incident is near the Campus Corner. According to WIS-TV, the shooter is already in custody.

We are working to learn more details from officials at the University.

