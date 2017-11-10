Harbor View Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Harbor View Elementary with our Cool School award.

Harbor View Elementary on James Island is our Cool School of the week. Harbor View Elementary has flexible seating in classrooms with Action Based Learning equipment. The school has received awards for fitness and wellness initiatives.

An outdoor garden provides food for the Lowcountry Food Bank. Parent volunteers run the front office.

Operation Gratitude is an annual effort where students donate their Halloween candy to soldiers. The school’s HVES Cruiser project, an unmanned sailboat landed in Ireland after a 155 day voyage and is now at a school there.

Congratulations Harbor View Elementary!

