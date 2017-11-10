Former service members are honored and swap stories at 16th annual Veterans Day tribute in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – ​The 16th annual Veterans Day tribute in North Charleston was held to honor all those who served the nation and connected veterans to share their stories with each other.

During the event at the Felix Davis Community Center veterans were recognized, received a specially designed commemorative coin, had the chance to listen to the keynote speaker Navy Capt. Geno F. Paluso II, enjoy music from Charleston County School of the Arts Jazz Band and enjoy lunch together.

Before the ceremony veterans swapped stories and shared memories about their service with fellow former veterans.

“It was packed this morning,” said Ed Barfield, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of North Charleston. “[They were] just talking about what they did and what particular wars they were in and just swapped stories and it has become very popular.”

The event even connected some that have lost touch.

“Two navy veterans that were talking about how they were actually together in a war and they’ve now been re-joined here today,” said Barfield.

On Saturday the City of Charleston Veterans Day parade will be held at 2:30 pm on Concord and Market Streets.