Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

(AP) – Comedian Louis C.K. says recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and is expresses remorse in a statement in which he admitted using his power “irresponsibly.”

The comedian issued a statement Friday saying the sexual misconduct claim by five women against him “are true” and he “can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

He apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he’s been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network.

The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating “I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

Netflix has scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis C.K. stand up special in light of the accusations. The streaming service says it finds the allegations in the story published in the New York Times on Thursday “disturbing.”

Netflix on Friday cited “unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues” as the reason for not producing the special. It would have been the network’s second stand up special with C.K.

Numerous projects have been shelved due to the accusations, including the release of C.K.’s feature film “I Love You, Daddy,” and HBO has removed his work from its on-demand video streaming service.