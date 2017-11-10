Charleston PD work to identify hit and run suspect

Related Coverage Charleston police investigating hit-and-run; releases surveillance images

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department needs your help in identifying the suspect involved in a hit and run in August.

Authorities say at approximately 01:52 on Sunday, August 13, a vehicle versus pedestrian collision took place on Meeting Street at the intersection of Woolfe Street.

The collision resulted in significant bodily injury to the pedestrian who was attempted to cross Meeting Street within the crosswalk in an eastbound direction.

The vehicle involved in this collision fled the scene northbound on Meeting Street without stopping, rendering aid, or notifying authorities.

Investigators have obtained surveillance video footage of the collision.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a newer-model charcoal grey four-door sedan with a sun/moon roof and tinted windows. The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger-side bumper and hood.

The vehicle may also have a damaged windshield as a result of the impact.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant Matt Wojslawowicz of the Charleston Police Department at (843) 965-4084 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.