Boeing honors veterans during ceremony at North Charleston plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Boeing South Carolina employs about 1,200 veterans at its North Charleston facility. About 15% of the company’s nationwide work force are veterans. That is why the Veteran’s Day Ceremony has become a tradition.

“We think a lot about quality, and a lot about excellence,” said Mark Fava, who is the head of Boeing’s legal services. Fava is also a veteran.

“So much of the culture is the same…The mission statement is, ‘connect, protect explore, and inspire,’ and it’s exactly the same thing in the military,” Fava said.

Major General Robert Livingston, South Carolina Adjutant General, was the guest speaker. Officials from Joint Base Charleston, community partners (Palmetto Warrior Connection, Rein & Shine, Vantage Point), students from Fort Dorchester ROTC, and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association were also in attendance.

Boeing’s community partners help military members interested in Boeing positions transition from the service to civilian life.

For information about how to apply for a job as a veteran, click here.