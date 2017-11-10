Blitz on 2 – Week 12 – Schedule, scores, and video

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, November 10 is Week 12 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.
FRIDAY GAMES:
Bishop England: – Dillon:
Carolina Forest: – Fort Dorchester:
Georgetown: – Timberland:
Green Sea-Floyds: – Baptist Hill:
Hannah-Pamplico: – C.E. Murray:
Lee Academy: – First Baptist:
Lugoff-Elgin: – Berkeley:
Porter-Gaud: – Hammond:
St. John’s: – Hemingway:
Sumter: – Summerville:
Woodland: – Carvers Bay:
Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2
* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.